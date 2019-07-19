HEAT BLAST: 100-110 degrees for the heat index!

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO

8 PM SATURDAY…

HEAT INDEX VALUES…Up to 110 due to temperatures in the mid 90s, and dewpoints in the mid 70s.

TIMING…Highest heat indices occurring Friday afternoon into early evening, and again Saturday afternoon into early

evening. The intervening night Friday night will be stiflingly warm and muggy.

evening. The intervening night Friday night will be stiflingly warm and muggy. IMPACTS…The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely.

Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

If the temperature is at 95 degrees, your car will be much higher when it’s closed up.

To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency…call 9 1 1.

Saturday will be the biggest day for heat index issues.

Sunday’s heat index drops a bit with showers popping up.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.