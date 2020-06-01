Heat bounces back Tuesday, storm chances increase Wednesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After morning temperatures that fall more in line with April, Monday morning temperatures started in the 40s across the area including a 40 degree mark in Jackson, Ohio. While the record lows for June 1 are colder, in the 30s, it’s still very cool compared to the normal lows which should be in the mid 50s.

Monday’s starting temperatures, June 1, 2020

Looking ahead, summer temperatures are coming back to the area on Tuesday with highs well into the 80s as we pick up a southerly breeze.

Tuesday’s model-projected temperatures 3:40 p.m. June 2, 2020

The overall pattern has us sitting just south of a northwest flow of air and by the time we reach Wednesday night we see storms coming in from the Great Lakes as a line of storms dropping from north to south.

Those storms should weaken as they drop south of I-64 but will be stronger to the north where there is more of a clash of warm and cold air and some stronger winds well above the surface. The Storm Prediction Center has northern West Virginia and the Upper Ohio Valley in a Slight Risk for severe storms (category 2 out of 5) and areas from Athens-Parkersburg to Huntington-Charleston in the Marginal Risk area (category 1 out of 5) based on the chance for damaging winds.

Wednesday evening’s severe storm risk outlook.

