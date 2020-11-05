Heat lovers hit the jackpot this early November

(WOWK) – The start of November 2020 may be memorable for lots of reasons, but when it comes to weather, the reason to recall this time will be the unseasonably warm run of days. Wednesday’s high was 70 in Huntington and 72 in Charleston. The normal high is 63 degrees.

High pressure continues to build and southerly flow of wind will continue to pump heat into the region.

By next Tuesday, the expected high of 79 degrees will only be one degree shy of the records of 80 degrees for November 10th.

7 Day outlook with near record heat Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020

Looking to the week beyond, the current outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center indicate a very high chance of warmer than normal temperatures in our region as well as a moderate chance of more precipitation than average.

Temperature outlook for November 12-18, 2020

Precipitation outlook for November 12-18, 2020

