Heat rolls on into the weekend as tropics and beaches heat up as well

(WOWK) — The hot weather continues to be the big weather story in The WOWK-TV viewing area. Meanwhile the tropics are also heating up with the potential for a tropical or sub tropical cyclones in the Atlantic in the next several days.

Area of possible tropical or sub-tropical storm development

NOAA has also just released their Atlantic hurricane forecast for the season today. You can read more about that right here.

Hurricane forecast from NOAA for the Atlantic 2021

Currently there is no risk of tropical storms to the East Coast of the United States and in fact we have seen some fantastic beach weather. Anyone heading to the beaches this weekend can get their forecast at the links below thanks to our network of Nexstar television stations in those areas.

A view of Myrtle Beach, SC on Thursday May 20 from Nexstar’s WBTW-TV

Myrtle Beach

Charleston-Hilton Head

NC Beaches

Virginia Beach

Meanwhile it feels like beach weather here at home. We are anticipating upper 80s both days this weekend and high pressure should keep a lid on the chances for any showers.

