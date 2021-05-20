Heat rolls on into the weekend as tropics and beaches heat up as well

(WOWK) — The hot weather continues to be the big weather story in The WOWK-TV viewing area. Meanwhile the tropics are also heating up with the potential for a tropical or sub tropical cyclones in the Atlantic in the next several days.
NOAA has also just released their Atlantic hurricane forecast for the season today. You can read more about that right here.
Currently there is no risk of tropical storms to the East Coast of the United States and in fact we have seen some fantastic beach weather. Anyone heading to the beaches this weekend can get their forecast at the links below thanks to our network of Nexstar television stations in those areas.
Meanwhile it feels like beach weather here at home. We are anticipating upper 80s both days this weekend and high pressure should keep a lid on the chances for any showers.
Get the StormTracker 13 weather app any time right here for free and have a good weekend.
For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.