Heat the main feature of weekend forecast

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) High temperatures in the 90s will continue once again in the coming weekend with only a small chance of shower showers or storms each afternoon, thanks to a building area of high pressure.

Heat wave expected to continue Saturday afternoon and beyond into Sunday

The high is anticipated to be centered near the area with only a few isolated to scattered showers popping in the late day heat. These are not anticipated to be severe storms, nor should they cover much area and should only last a few hours in the late afternoon.

Highs both days should easily build back above 90 degrees with a high of 94 degrees set as the initial target high for the Charleston-Huntington area. Below is model output which tends to vary from the official forecast but shows the vast area of 90s anticipated Sunday. This will also be the case Saturday.

Heat and humidity should combine to bring heat index values above 100 degrees in the afternoons both days this coming weekend.

People should take extra caution so as not to suffer from heat exhaustion, or worse, heat stroke. Below are symptoms to look out for including nausea or vomiting. Heat Exhaustion has cool skin and weak pulse whereas heat stroke has no sweating, hot skin and strong pulse. Anyone suspected of suffering heat stroke needs medical attention immediately. Heat exhaustion can be self treated with cooling strategies.

As for outdoor plans, camping is still a popular socially distanced activity. It will be hot though with those 90s for afternoon highs. Night times will be very warm but enjoyable to be outside.

