Heat to continue building into start of work week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Temperatures will continue to climb as we head into the start of the work week!

For the 4th of July, we saw temperatures in the middle 80s for highs but we’ll get close to around 90 for Monday!

Our next real chance of rain outside of an isolated storm chance returns on Thursday.

We’ve only had three days so far in Charleston where the high reached 90 degrees – I think we’ll add a couple potentially this week.