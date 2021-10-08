Heat to dominate weekend weather

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Although a couple of very heavy downpours dominated weather headlines Friday evening across the Tri-State, the headline heading into the weekend is the heat!

Our average high temperature this time of year is around 70 degrees, but we will be about ten degrees above that Saturday and even farther above that on Sunday!

Our record high on Sunday is 89 degrees – we won’t get that hot but we’ll only be a few degrees off of that, with highs likely in the middle 80s areawide!

We have seen hot days like this in October fairly recently, with a high temperature of 94 degrees back on October 3rd, 2019! That is a record high for that day.

Looking ahead, we have seven more days of 80 degree weather before a BIG change takes place next weekend. Highs next weekend could be similar to our lows this week.

