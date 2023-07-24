(WOWK) – StormTracker 13 Meteorologists are predicting a hot week ahead over Appalachia. Temperatures will steadily climb as the week goes on. The heat and humidity could pose danger for heat related illnesses later this week. Heat indices will potentially reach the triple digits by the end of the week.

Heat Safety Tips

The heat could lead to potentially dangerous conditions for people working outdoors later this week. It is important to know how to mitigate the impact of the heat wave and stay safe.

The most common heat illness is heat exhaustion. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, nausea, fainting, and heavy sweating. If left untreated heat exhaustion could lead to heat stroke. If you are suffering from heat exhaustion the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources recommends stopping whatever activity you are doing and relocate indoors or to the shade to cool off and rehydrate.

For the full list of heat related illnesses from the Center for Disease Control click here.

According to data from the National Weather Service over 150 people die from heat related illnesses every year across the US.

It is important to stay hydrated through these next few days, and stay cool.

