Heat wave returns by weekend but next week brings a “little” relief from the 90s

CHARLESTON, WV – (WOWK) – After a long dry spell for many in the area, the storms of Wednesday and Thursday dumped several inches of rain over the region and cooled things down substantially compared to the long string of days in the 90s so far this July. Highs for Thursday were only in the low 80s and some areas saw an estimated three inches of rain or more over the two day period as shown below.

VIPIR Real Time Radar 2 day rainfall estimate

Massive downpour that hit Huntington on Thursday evening shortly after 5 p.m.

Only a few left over showers or storms should take place on Friday as the temperature starts to warm back up. By Saturday, the high pressure center to our west extends into our area, allowing temperatures to get back into the 90 degree range for a high, kicking off another heat wave.

Predictor model output highs for Saturday afternoon

Early forecast for the weekend of July 25-26, 2020

Next week a cold front is expected to bring showers and storms to our northern counties Monday night and move across the area slowly, so by next Wednesday as the showers move away to the south, some “cooler” air is left in place.

Number of days at 90 or warmer for the first 23 days of July, 2020

Highs will return to the 80s which is reflected in the Climate Prediction Center’s early call for next Wednesday-Sunday as having a small chance of being cooler than normal. Normal highs are in the mid and upper 80s this time of year so this would likely be the mid 80s for highs during this period. That is cooler than the mid 90s, which is reflected in the map below. This is an early call so stay tuned for more updates and tweaks to the forecast

Stay ahead of the weather and on top of the forecast by downloading the StormTracker 13 app any time for free right here.