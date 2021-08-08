Heat wave to last all work week in Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’ve had a hankering for summertime heat, this weather is for you!

Beginning on Monday, we’ll see high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s, with heat index values in the middle to upper 90s as a result of the building of humidity into the region.

Unfortunately, we’re not looking at big chances for rain, either. Isolated to scattered storms at times will be around for the start of the week, but a slightly better chance for rain will return for the end of the week with a cold front crossing.

That will make for what looks like a very nice weekend at this point!