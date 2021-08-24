Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
Heatwave steamrolls area several more days

Weather

(WOWK) — While last week featured lots of rain, flooding and some cooler than normal temperatures, this week is entirely focused on warmer than normal temperatures and a heat wave.

Temperature trends

Tuesday saw some of the region placed in a heat advisory and Wednesday may result in another one being issued. The heat index will once again get up around 100 degrees for the afternoon hours.

Anticipated highs with heat index in red for Wednesday

It’s important to do all you can to avoid heat illness and that starts with knowing the signs of health problems due to the heat. It goes beyond just sweating and being uncomfortable.

Signs of heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke

Because of the anticipated heat indicies we urge caution for those who have to work or want to play outside on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and early evening.

Caution light is on for mowing or yard work due to heat index next 2 days

The highs should remain in the 90s until early next week when a cold front is expected to move into the area from the northwest bringing a better chance of rain.

