(WOWK) – Heavy lake effect snow is moving over Buffalo, New York. The stretch of snow is only around 20 miles wide, but its length is well over 100 miles, and it shows little signs of stopping. Lake effect snow is caused by colder air passing over the warm lake water.

Radar snapshot at 2:30 pm.

I the darkest blue areas we are seeing snowfall rates of around 3 inches an hour. Snowstorms are expected to continue in the region into tomorrow. The heaviest snow is falling in communities south of Buffalo.

Radar estimated snow totals 4:31pm

Downtown Buffalo saw 6-8inches of snow, but the heaviest snow fell further south. Areas near Hamburg have seen well over two feet of snow already, and they are still expected to see more snow fall. Local reports have even shown some communities have seen more than 3 feet of snow already.

Heavy snow and whiteout conditions have caused the Buffalo Bills home game to be moved to Detroit this Sunday. You can watch that game live at 1pm on Channel 13.

