Heavy rain and a big change to fall weather is coming this week

(WOWK) – Mother Nature is going to be right on time with the transition to fall at 3pm on Wednesday. That’s when a big cold front will be crossing the region and wow, it’s going to feel great heading into this weekend.

Sprinkles are limited today with 20 percent being the best chance for a shower today.

Tuesday we have some better chances for a few showers but they will be few and far between when they try to move in across the area. Moisture is a bit limited but still, there will be a decent amount of clouds.

Wednesday is our big day with rain and even some thunderstorms. There will be enough forcing and instability to add to the chances of some lightning popping off across the region. We are not expecting anything severe but there will be a threat for some thunder. There will be heavy rain at times in the afternoon and evening hours.

Thursday will be quieter but it will be COOL with highs in the mid 60s! Yep, you read that right…our normal high is 78 so this will be quite the refreshing change. We will see some clouds and light mist and drizzle in the morning and up to the midday with it clearing out for the evening.

The rain totals will be relatively stout but most of that happens on Wednesday and we can handle it. There’s a lot of dry ground to deal with and that will soak up this rain without much runoff or river rises.

Enjoy the cool air as that cold front moves through on the first day of fall!