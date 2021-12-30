Heavy rain and then SNOW moves through New Years weekend

(WOWK) – If this weather hasn’t been weird enough, we’re going to end 2021 with one of the warmest Decembers on record and then we’ll go right to some decent cold air on Sunday and Monday.

Saturday’s warmth to kick off 2022 is going to be around 25 degrees above normal! That’s absolutely incredible but where there is extreme warmth in the winter, there is usually some extreme cold nearby. That cold will run over our region on Sunday into Monday.

Severe weather is possible Saturday evening and night. The main threat will consist of gusty winds. Some of the strongest storms will remain across the Tennessee Valley and back into the Deep South.

Here’s a look at the rain for Friday evening through Saturday night in the slideshow below:

Sunday will be an interesting day because we’ll have rain in the early morning. After that the high temperature will be most likely at midnight and then constantly drop all day until we’re in the low 30s by the evening. This will help transition and secondary surge of moisture into snow.

We are not expecting any snow totals that will be dramatic. This will mostly be on grassy surfaces and on the car and roof tops. We do expect some spots to be slick on Monday morning for work and school because of the temps dropping so hard and fast across the area. Any snow on the road melts to start and then the freezing cold temps help to refreeze that through the night.

Rain totals are going to be relatively high and could lead to some potential flooding. Flash flooding would be an immediate concern with some rivers rising a bit as we head into the first part of the new week.