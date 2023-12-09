(WOWK) – StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict big changes moving across the region overnight as a cold front moves through.

The strongest storms in our region will pass over eastern Kentucky, but everyone will see overnight thunderstorms and gusty overnight winds. No risk of tornadoes or hail overnight.

Take a look at the slideshow below when the heaviest rain moves through your neighborhood.

The heaviest rain will start to pass through around 10pm tonight and continue to work its way across the region until 3am tomorrow. Weaker thunderstorms and rain will persist behind the strong line of storms. Chances for rain showers will continue throughout the day Sunday with the most rain expected in the mountains.

Overall rain totals will be around 1 inch so widespread flooding will not be a concern, but you could see some localized flooding tomorrow morning near creeks and streams.

