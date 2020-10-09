Heavy rain from Delta this weekend along with some moderate wind gusts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Rounds of heavy rain are anticipated this weekend from what will be a remnant area of low pressure from Hurricane Delta coming through our region. The heaviest rain will fall on Sunday.

Projected rainfall totals across the weekend

There should be some light rain in the area especially from I-64 to the south on Saturday.

Predictor output for Saturday morning

The rain will weaken during the evening and pick back up during the day Sunday with heavier downpours and also some stronger wind gusts.

Predictor output for Sunday morning

The rounds of rain and thunderstorms will move from southwest to northeast through the day.

Predictor output for Sunday afternoon

Some stronger bands of storms could develop especially in the southern coalfields of Kentucky and West Virginia according to our Predictor weather model toward the evening hours.

Predictor output for Sunday evening

Lightning is possible with these storms mainly on Sunday.

Isolated rumbles of thunder through Sunday according to Predictor

Wind gusts will pick up from the pressure gradient as the remnant low pressure moves closer to our area Sunday. Gusts could be in the 20 to 30 mph range which is not severe but people should think of securing any loose yard decorations for the fall or Halloween season.

Wind gust projections for Sunday evening.

