(WOWK) – We saw a nice stretch of dry weather, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that big changes are moving in overnight.

The heaviest rain will move in overnight. Click through the slideshow below to see when the rain will move out of your neighborhood.

Projected rain totals climb up to an inch so we could see some localized high water in flood prone areas to start the day tomorrow. There will be some chances for lighter showers Sunday afternoon, but the heavy rain will clear up by the end of the morning. Heaviest rain will be in eastern Kentucky and southwest West Virginia.

