Heavy rain & storms will likely cause some flooding Sunday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The potential exists for flooding in the Tri-State Sunday into Monday morning as a result of heavy rainfall expected.
A *Flood Watch* is already in effect for most of our region for Sunday into Monday morning.
We’ll essentially see two rounds of heavy rainfall, the first of which in the morning as a warm front lifts up to the north from the south, followed by a cold front which will sweep through during the evening. A lull in the activity across eastern Kentucky and West Virginia during the early afternoon could provide the chance for a couple of strong storms in that area. It’s a low threat but it’s there.
In general, the majority of us will see 2 to 3 inches of rain – this will be enough to cause some flooding issues. If you live in a low-lying area, remain vigilant and keep an eye on your stream or creek.
It will become a river issue by Monday as all of the swollen streams and creeks in our region empty into the bigger rivers.
Here is a slideshow of Predictor, which indicates when the heaviest rain will occur.
