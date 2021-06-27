Heavy rain threat returns for end of week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A strong storm system at the end of the week could bring heavy rainfall back into our neck of the woods.

The storm system will head in on Thursday and last through Saturday morning. During this time frame, rain is likely with abundant cloud cover.

Locally heavy rainfall will be possible, with a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rainfall expected and locally heavier amounts possible. With it being as dry as it has been, our area will be able to handle a good bit of rain, but anytime we see more than a couple of inches of rain over a few hours, we have to keep a close eye on the risk for flash flooding. We will keep a close eye on it for you here in the weather lab!