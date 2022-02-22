(WOWK) – We are in the midst of a wet week with more rain on the way for multiple days this week. Some of the heaviest rain moves through tonight.

A flood watch is in effect through Wednesday morning.

Multiple bands of rain will be heavy tonight, Tuesday, and that will lead to some creeks, streams and smaller rivers rising quickly.

We will have a break on Wednesday with some sunshine but that will change again with more rain moving in early on Thursday morning.

Another round of rain will also pass by on Friday morning and then colder air rushes in. We could see just a few flurries on the back side of that system but no travel problems at all.

Rain totals, through Friday, will be 2 to 3.5″ of rain. This is on top of what we’ve already had through Tuesday morning.

Today, it’s going to be nice and warm with cooler air on Wednesday.

And a reminder…