Heavy rainfall, strong storms possible Thursday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thursday’s weather features a dual threat of heavy rainfall and strong storms, as a cold front will be the focus for stormy activity during the day.

We’ve seen heavy rainfall across part of the tri-state during the morning hours, and more rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, which could result in impressive rainfall totals.

The best chance for isolated local high water will be across areas north of the I-64 corridor, where heavy rainfall totals have already taken place across that area this morning.

Most of our region is under a *Flash Flood Watch* through 8 p.m. Thursday as a result of the setup.

In addition to the threat for heavy rainfall, a couple of storms could be on the strong side this afternoon. Our region is under a level 1 out of 5 for severe weather, meaning that a few storms could become strong to severe – I am not anticipating widespread severe weather.

We’ll see a couple of solid shields of rain rolling through the region during the first half of the day, and then a bit of a lull in the activity. It is during this lull that we could see a peak or two of sunshine, which could tap into our very humid air mass and cause thunderstorms to form. Damaging wind is our biggest threat – mainly during the early and middle afternoon.

Our storm chances will end this evening as that cold front sags to our south and east. BEAUTIFUL weather will set in behind it, which will take us through Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.