Heavy rains prompt flash flood warning for Huntington and flood advisories elsewhere Tuesday evening

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A flash flood warning was issued for the city of Huntington proper until 7:45 p.m. for the possibility of street and viaduct flooding.
Another area that was placed under a flood advisory is the Scioto and Lewis County areas.
Also, strong wind was reported at Huntington’s Tri-State airport. A gust of 55 miles per hour was recorded at 5:38 p.m.
Any of the downpours could put out a quick half inch to inch of rain in less than an hour. That’s enough to overwhelm storm sewers or small streams and creeks and make driving hazardous. Remember to never drive into an area where water covers the road.
More storms are anticipated over the next few days and that means more flooding is possible.
