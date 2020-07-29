Heavy rounds of rain return starting Thursday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After a few dry weeks through July, the weather pattern is taking a turn and will become wetter for the end of the month and the start of August.

The first of several rounds of rain kick in on Thursday afternoon, coming in from the west. More energy is still out across the Plains and those showers and storms will move to the east with more rain for more of us on Friday.

Predictor model output for storms Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, another group of storms will pivot in from the west and move to the northeast, even early in the day.

Predictor model output for storms Friday morning

After the anticipated morning rounds of rain, spotty showers and thunderstorms in the form of more scattered downpours are expected to flare up in the Friday afternoon heat. More rain could slide in for Saturday as well with the storms that are shown in western Kentucky on Predictor.

Predictor model output for Friday afternoon.

All of these rounds of rain are expected to bring some of the area more than two inches of rain. As long as there are gaps between the storms, wide spread flooding is not expected, but there could be a few local areas that see some spot flooding.

Early Predictor weather model output for potential total rainfall through Saturday morning – expect changes with each new model run.

Again, while widespread flooding is not expected, there can always be spots that fill up with water quickly in poor drainage areas or in city areas with rapid runoff.