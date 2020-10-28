Here comes Zeta! How will its remnants impact our region?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Zeta is on its way, and it is heading right for our region! Here’s a look at what to expect for our region:

SUMMARY

Rain is likely Wednesday night through Friday morning Generally 1″ to 2″ of rain, with the heaviest farther southeast Wind gusts UP to 30 mph for our region Thursday – mostly less

Rain is likely Wednesday night through Friday morning

We’ll see Zeta move up from the Gulf of Mexico during the afternoon Wednesday and its remnants first head into the region Wednesday evening after sunset, moving up from south to north. It’ll be here to hang in our area through the day on Thursday, with off-and-on showers expected. The showers will be heaviest during the morning hours Thursday before tapering by the evening. A few light sprinkles are possible Friday morning before we clear up Friday afternoon into Halloween.

2. Generally 1″ to 2″ of rain, with the heaviest farther southeast

The axis of heaviest rain from Zeta will form along a boundary that will be situated south and east of us across western Virginia and the Greenbrier River valley, where some areas could see as much as 2.5″ of rain. Farther north and west into our region, we’re expecting less rain, with generally 1-1.75″ of rain expected in I-77 and I-79 areas as well as eastern Kentucky, and around an inch generally in southern Ohio. This should keep our region pretty low on the flood risk but an isolated spot or two of high water in low-lying spots cannot be ruled out.

Axis of heaviest rain shown in yellow along a frontal boundary

3. Wind gusts UP to 30 mph for our region Thursday – mostly less

We’re not expecting wind to be too much of a factor. It’ll be breezy at times, with sustained winds of 6-15 mph possible, and a gust or two up to 30 mph is possible – but this is not strong enough to cause any significant issues.

We’ll see a few wraparound showers possible Friday morning before we dry out for good for the afternoon. That’ll make for a cold night Friday into Halloween, with lows likely dropping into the lower 30s!