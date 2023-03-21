CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Tri-State has experienced three earthquakes in the past month. While that may seem unusual, experts say it’s not uncommon.

“There are lots of small faults all over the eastern U.S. in the middle of the plate that just kind of pop now and then from the stress between the Atlantic Ridge and the West Coast,” Mitchell Withers, Interim Director for the Center for Earthquake Research and Information, tells 13 News.

The Center for Earthquake Research and Information detected a 2.5 magnitude earthquake around nine miles outside of Green Township, Ohio, late Monday night.

This comes after two other earthquakes were registered in the region last month.

One earthquake tracker shows there was an earthquake registered in Lewis County, Kentucky, on March 11 and another on the West Virginia-Ohio border near Mason County on Feb. 18.