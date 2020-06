Thunderstorms will become more numerous as we go through the afternoon with the heat and humidity building.

Deeper into the afternoon and evening, some of the cells will be strong enough with HEAVY rainfall and some hail possible. They will be very slow moving thunderstorms.

As the sun sets, the intensity will come down but we have to monitor for thunderstorms producing some possible flash flooding.

Rain showers and storms should fade after midnight, somewhere around 2 to 3 am.