Here’s a look at your storm chances Friday through Sunday

(WOWK) – It’s going to be a humid weekend with the hottest day today (Friday) and cooler on Saturday and Sunday. Both of the cooler days will have more clouds and higher rain chances.

The rain for today will primarily be around the Ohio River Valley.

It’s going to be ultra hot though!

Saturday, the storms will be more widespread and numerous. In fact, we’ll be cooler because of the clouds. And some good, tropical style rain if you get under a storm.

It’s not going to be so hot, thankfully!

Thankfully, Ohio will get a bit of a break on Sunday afternoon as the cool front moves south. That will take some of the rain chances away.