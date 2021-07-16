Here’s a look at your storm chances Friday through Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WOWK) – It’s going to be a humid weekend with the hottest day today (Friday) and cooler on Saturday and Sunday. Both of the cooler days will have more clouds and higher rain chances.

The rain for today will primarily be around the Ohio River Valley.

It’s going to be ultra hot though!

Saturday, the storms will be more widespread and numerous. In fact, we’ll be cooler because of the clouds. And some good, tropical style rain if you get under a storm.

It’s not going to be so hot, thankfully!

Thankfully, Ohio will get a bit of a break on Sunday afternoon as the cool front moves south. That will take some of the rain chances away.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS