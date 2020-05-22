High water and landslides cause road closures in Southern Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – In Ohio, the overnight and morning rain shut down highways and created landslides that closed even more access.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation public information officer Ashley Rittenhouse, the consecutive days of rain have always caused problems in areas with large hills.

A large sum of the construction funding goes toward cleaning up landslides caused by inclement weather.

Our landslide’s inventory is quite large. It’s an ongoing issue we’ve learned to contend with. Landslides routinely dominate our construction program every year. Landslide repairs are always ongoing. Ashley Rittenhouse

While landslides have detoured traffic in some areas, high water levels have forced roads to close until the water recedes. For these affected areas, Rittenhouse said cleanup efforts might last longer than a day.

The current impacted areas in Ohio’s 12th District are as follows:

SR 141 between the Lawrence County line and SR 233 (closed)

SR 325 between SR 160 and the Meigs County line (closed)

SR 554 between SR 160 and SR 7 (closed)

SR 775 between the Lawrence County line and SR 141 (restricted – partially covered with water)

SR 850 between SR 588 and SR 554 (closed)

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories