High water possible in Scioto County Friday night as well as other parts of southern Ohio and West Virginia

LUCASVILLE, OH – (WOWK) – A flood advisory was issued Friday night for high water in the northern part of Scioto County, Ohio and special weather statements for possible high water were issued for other sections of Ohio into West Virginia by the National Weather Service.

Flood Advisory for Scioto County, Friday night April 17, 2020

The Stormtracker 13 VIPIR Real Time radar estimates as much as 2 inches of rain may have fallen in the northern part of Scioto County since 9 a.m.

“One thing to watch for though is what we call ‘bright-banding’ where a wet snowflake is melting into a raindrop but it’s larger than a raindrop and the Doppler counts it as more rainfall than what we see in a rain gauge,” said StormTracker 13 chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins.

VIPIR Real Time Radar estimates of rainfall 9:26 a.m. to 9:26 p.m. Friday April 17,2020

Other parts of the viewing area in Ohio to the east into West Virginia also have seen persistent rain where small streams and creeks as well as poor drainage areas could fill up. You can see county-by-county special weather statements here.

Even though traffic should be lighter given the stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 emergency, anyone who is driving should remember to never drive into an area where water covers the road.

The Stormtracker 13 forecast calls for the rain to move out of this area after midnight and allow the water to drain. The rain will head south and pick up some speed and is not anticipated to cause many high water issues south of I-64 overnight.