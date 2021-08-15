High water threat looms for much of upcoming week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The threat for high water is very much a threat for much of the upcoming week in our region.

Slow-moving thunderstorms especially on Monday and Tuesday will be capable of dropping a few inches of rainfall in a short amount of time.

An example of this already happened in the Sod area of Lincoln County Sunday morning, where as much as six inches of rain fell in a couple of hours over a very localized area, resulting in significant flooding.

The slow-moving storms will begin to switch over to just plain rain at times toward the end of the week, as the likely remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will head into the area.

Though not everyone will see impressive rainfall totals this week, a few towns could see a few inches of rainfall – flash flooding is not expected to be widespread but could be serious in a localized fashion like what transpired in Lincoln County Sunday.

The only good news is that most of the region could use the rainfall – as long as it doesn’t fall too quickly, this week should provide rain that will be beneficial to the Tri-State.