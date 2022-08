RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — According to Jackson County 911, there is significant flooding throughout the town of Ripley on Wednesday.

Dispatchers say specific areas with high water include:

Charleston Road

Evans View Road

Spring Street at Cedar Lakes Drive

South Church Street

Downtown

(Photo courtesy of Ripley Volunteer Fire Department)

The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says they have been doing water rescues and animal rescues. They also say the downtown area is impassable.

Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported yet.