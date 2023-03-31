(WOWK) – The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings for most of the WOWK-TV viewing area. This alert means that we will see winds strong enough to cause damage to trees and powerlines regardless of if there is rotation.

SEVERE WEATHER this Saturday in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky | WOWK 13 News (wowktv.com)

Watch/Waning Map

Most of southeastern Ohio and West Virginia are under high wind warnings. Parts of eastern Kentucky such as Pike county are only under wind advisories as of 2 PM. We can expect to see very gusty conditions for the rest of the day with the worst winds expected for tomorrow. The warnings are set to expire Saturday at 8 PM.

Predictor Wind Gusts Friday 5 PM

Predictor Wind Gusts Saturday 3 AM

Predictor Wind Gusts Saturday 10 AM

Predictor Wind Gusts Saturday 5 PM

Max gusts for the rest of the day look to climb up to around 45 mph. Damaging winds will last all day on Saturday. The first big burst of 50+mph wind gusts will move in with the last line of storms during the early morning hours around 3-4 AM. Winds will be slightly weaker around sunrise, but 50+mph gusts will move back in around 10 AM. The strongest gusts for the day will be during the afternoon hours with several locations seeing the potential for 60+mph wind gusts around 3-5 PM Saturday. Sustained winds will be notably weaker but could still blow as fast as 40mph on Saturday. Winds will start to calm down for Sunday.

Download the StormTracker 13 weather app, and get updated weather information anywhere on the go by clicking the link below!