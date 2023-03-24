(WOWK) – We saw dangerously high winds early this morning in Shoals, West Virginia. 80 mph winds blasted through just before 5 am this morning, uprooting trees and even blowing over a trailer. Here’s some photos of the damage.

From the damage survey indicated that there was no organized rotation in this cell. Even though there was no tornado, the 80 mph winds still caused massive damage across the town.

Here’s what the spot looked like on radar early this morning.

Dual Pol Velocity

Wind Shear

Initially, there appeared to be some rotation on radar, but in reality the strong winds overflowed the value in that small value in that quick scan. The shear rate also hinted at some rotation could of been possible, but more likely we saw a powerful downburst causing the straight-line winds.

StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that we are still under threat for severe weather conditions into the start of the weekend.

