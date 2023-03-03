(WOWK) – High winds and severe thunderstorms passed through the region earlier today, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that strong winds will continue through the overnight hours.

Outages by County as of 9:20 PM Friday

The county with the most outages in our area is Wanye County with 5500 customers without power. Due to the threat of high winds persisting through the overnight hours we could see more outages as we move through the overnight hours. Click here to see when power may be restored to your area.

Watches and Warnings Map

Most of the WOWK-TV viewing area will stay under high wind warnings until 3 AM Saturday morning.

Powerline safety tips

Remember if you see a down powerline do not try to fix it yourself. Leave it to the experts.

