(WOWK) – We saw a gusty Thursday across Appalachia this Thursday, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that winds will start to calm down through the overnight hours. Click here for the full weather forecast.

Wind Speeds Across the Region 6:37 PM

We saw several strong gusts over the afternoon hours. The strongest gusts tended to range between 30 and 40 mph. Charleston’s peak gust was 40 mph and Huntington was not too far behind with a peak wind gust of 39 mph.

Power Outage Map as of 6:26 PM

The stronger wind gusts were powerful enough to down a few trees causing power outages across the region. Winds will be calming down through the overnight hours.

For the latest forecasts and weather information download our Storm Tracker 13 weather app, and stay ahead of the storms by clicking on the link below!