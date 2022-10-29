(WOWK) — It was another round of absolutely fantastic weather to start the weekend in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists will tell you how the weather will hold up for the rest of the weekend. Here’s some cool trails if you are looking for some ideas.

Mid-morning and afternoon temperatures and conditions for WOWK-TV viewing area

We will see partly cloudy skies to start the day. Mostly dry weather will stick around, but we will start to see chances for some lighter rain showers after 5pm. Still, we will have excellent conditions for a nice day hike to close out the weekend. We will see a 40% for light scattered showers through the overnight hours into Monday morning.

