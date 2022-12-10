(WOWK) – West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky saw a warm spell of temperatures to start of December, and temperatures will still be on the warmer side for the end of this weekend. If you’ve already finished your holiday shopping or just looking for some fresh air here’s what to expect on the trails tomorrow!

Sunday hiking conditions for WOWK-TV viewing area.

We will see low chances for some lighter rain showers for the early morning hours, but most of the showers will clear up by sunrise. Cloudy skies overnight, and warm southerly winds will keep our morning lows in the 40s for the valleys, and we will see some freezing temperatures over the higher Appalachians. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will prevail for most of the day, but temperatures will still stay warmer than average in the mid 50s for majority of the region. Overall, we’ll see great conditions for a December hike or just walking around downtown to pick up more holiday gifts.

