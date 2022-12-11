(WOWK) – We saw a warm rain and cloudy week in the tristate area last week, and the gloomy overcast conditions continued through the weekend. We can expect to see some drier conditions for the start of the work week so that’s good news for people who haven’t finished their holiday shopping yet.

Monday and Tuesday conditions for WOWK-TV viewing area

The gloomy overcast skies will stick around for our Monday, but rain chances will completely leave the region. Cold northeasterly winds will knock our highs into the mid 40s. Hopefully the colder temperatures will serve as a reminder that we are just 14 days away from the big day. Tuesday will be much nicer as skies will clear up. Highs will be a bit warmer due to winds shifting to southwesterly ahead of the next system. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists recommend getting your shopping done earlier in the week as rain chances will return for Wednesday and Thursday next week.

