Hot for March! Warm weather continues

(WOWK) — Temperatures bounced higher on Tuesday, well into the 60s but they will continue to climb for the next two days, with some areas possibly reaching the mid 70s.

Overall weather pattern for Wednesday ushering in warmer than normal temperatures

Thanks to a southwest steering current ushering in warmer air, we anticipate a large jump in the daytime highs until rain Friday cools things back down to normal by the weekend.

Wednesday’s high temperatures won’t reach records which sit in the 80s, but we will see marks a good 15 to 20 degrees above normal in some areas.

West Virginia highs on Wednesday

Ohio highs on Wednesday

Kentucky highs on Wednesday

As for rain, our next chance comes along late Thursday night.

Predictor model output for rain coming in late Thursday night

After this front fizzles later on Friday, the weekend here looks like a dry situation for the most part with temperatures returning to normal. Meanwhile the headline-grabbing weather will be taking place near Denver where models are projecting a possible few feet of snow!

Predictor model output for Saturday night

