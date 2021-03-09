Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Hot for March! Warm weather continues

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WOWK) — Temperatures bounced higher on Tuesday, well into the 60s but they will continue to climb for the next two days, with some areas possibly reaching the mid 70s.

Overall weather pattern for Wednesday ushering in warmer than normal temperatures

Thanks to a southwest steering current ushering in warmer air, we anticipate a large jump in the daytime highs until rain Friday cools things back down to normal by the weekend.

Wednesday’s high temperatures won’t reach records which sit in the 80s, but we will see marks a good 15 to 20 degrees above normal in some areas.

West Virginia highs on Wednesday
Ohio highs on Wednesday
Kentucky highs on Wednesday

As for rain, our next chance comes along late Thursday night.

Predictor model output for rain coming in late Thursday night

After this front fizzles later on Friday, the weekend here looks like a dry situation for the most part with temperatures returning to normal. Meanwhile the headline-grabbing weather will be taking place near Denver where models are projecting a possible few feet of snow!

Predictor model output for Saturday night

Stay ahead of the weather changes any time by downloading the StormTracker 13 app any time for free right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS