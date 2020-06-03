Hot, sunny days mean time to think about heat safety for people and pets

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Sunny skies are expected for most of Wednesday and temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 80s. While that is not uncommon for early June, May was a fairly cool month and it takes people and animals time to acclimate and adapt to the heat which includes some extra attention to the things we do daily.

Predictor model output for Wednesday afternoon, June 3, 2020

While the humidity is still projected to be fairly low, meaning the heat index won’t be extreme, the concrete and asphalt itself can get extremely hot on a sunny summer day.

Predictor forecast road temperatures – for the asphalt and concrete roads Wednesday June 3, 2020

The sun’s strong rays will be the thing people need to watch out for on Wednesday not only for themselves but for their pets and anyone in or around a parked car. If the pavement feels too hot for your to walk on barefoot, it’s too hot for your pets to be exposed to it as well with their paws.

Pet safety reminders from NWS

And of course the sun can bake the inside of a car when it’s all buttoned up, sitting in the sun. A car sitting in the sun for an hour with an air temperature of 80 degrees can reach 123 degrees inside. That’s a clear danger to anyone or anything left in the car. With our busy lives, always check that no person or pet gets accidentally left in the back seat.

More cloud coverage is expected Thursday and Friday along with a few storms but at that time the humidity will be higher which presents an entirely different set of heat related issues. Bottom line: take breaks from the heat and stay cool and hydrated.



