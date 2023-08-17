(WOWK) – We are seeing cooler and comfortable temperatures in Appalachia today, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists warn that the summer heat is not over just yet.

High Temperatures for Friday-Monday

The dry weather and clear skies will bring a quick warming trend over the next few days. Friday will still be cooler than normal in the low 80s but expect mid 80s by the start of the weekend, and 90s will move in before the start of next week. Overall temperatures look to be on the warmer side to start out the school year in Appalachia.

