Hot weather for Memorial Day and beyond

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After a cool start to the Month of May with only a few hot days sprinkled in, the heat is coming for the Memorial Day week and temperatures will jump a good 10 degrees or more above normal during most days of the week.

Temperature trends for the time period May 24-27, 2020

After a few scattered showers and storms with a passing weak disturbance on Sunday, an extremely large are of high pressure develops over the Atlantic ocean and the 13 News viewing area will be on the far western side of that region of high pressure.

High pressure ridge begins to build on Sunday in the southeastern United States

Once the Atlantic high pressure center gets established and the winds take on their clockwise flow pattern, that places a southerly breeze coming into the area. Being on the western side of the high allows for a few “weak spots” in the drying influence that a high pressure center has and with the heat and humidity building every afternoon there could be a few isolated showers or thunderstorms that develop. The western side of the high pressure is nicknamed the “ring of fire” because this is where storms can develop in the afternoons. Currently the American GFS model has those showers just west of the area so the Stormtracker 13 forecast contains just a small chance of an isolated shower or storm developing there during this time frame.

Monday GFS model output – very small chance of rain in the viewing area

Tuesday GFS model output – only chances of rain on far west side of viewing area

Wednesday GFS model output – barely any chances of rain in the viewing area

Of course things can and do change and if an isolated storm can "break the cap," which is the stable air above us caused by the high pressure, you can see spotty storms develop in a few more areas.