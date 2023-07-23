(WOWK) – We saw fantastic weather this weekend in Appalachia, and StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that the nice weather will continue into the workweek.

Next Week’s Forecast Highs

Temperatures will steadily warm up as we move through next week. 90s are expected to move in on Tuesday, and we will see mid 90s by the time we get to Friday. The forecast is looking fairly dry with mostly sunny skies. We will still have to watch for stary showers in the afternoon, but no major rain showers are expected through the workweek.

Temperatures will start to cool back down next weekend.

