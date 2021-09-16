Hot weekend with small rain chances

(WOWK) — After a couple of days with cooler temperatures thanks to rain and clouds, things are about to heat back up moving into the weekend. Friday will feature partly cloudy skies and only the smallest chance of an isolated shower in the late afternoon.

Predictor model output for Friday early evening

Friday night football games are looking pretty good overall. Temperatures will start in the 70s and drop back into the 60s by the end of the ball games.



Things also look good for Live on the Levee in Charleston with temperatures around 80 when the music starts at 6:30 p.m.



A major football clash is set for Saturday at noon in Morgantown West Virginia hosts Virginia Tech. The forecast calls for a warm day with partly cloudy skies and a small chance for a quick passing shower. Certainly not enough of a concern to ruin the day.

On Saturday Marshall hosts East Carolina at 6:00 p.m. There is only the smallest chance of a spotty shower in the region which should not be a big influence on the game at all. In fact most showers should be gone before the game starts. Temperatures will just be dropping out of the 80s and kick off.

By Sunday high pressure continues to build and the heat jumps up another notch into the mid and upper 80s. A great Sunday to be outdoors. The normal high for this time of the month is 80 degrees.

Weekend forecast

For those looking for cooler days, look toward next Thursday. A cold front with showers moves through next Wednesday, then cooler, more fall-like air settles in.

GFS Model output for early Thursday evening September 23

Even though the rain chances are small, it never hurts to have information at your fingertips. Grab the storm tracker 13 weather app where you can see viper any time. The app is free and you can download it right here.

