‘Hotter than blue blazes’ for the end of the week!

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) - The hottest air we've seen in over a year is about to move into West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky on Friday! We'll be seeing high temperatures both Friday and Saturday in the middle 90s, but it's so humid outside, that the combination of heat and humidity will push the heat index into the 100s.

The National Weather Service in Charleston and Jackson have issued an Excessive Heat Watch for most of our area for Friday afternoon and Saturday. This is issued to indicate the presence of extremely hot conditions to be dominating the area during this period. Heatstroke, as well as other heat-related illnesses, will be possible if too much time is spent outdoors and inadequate breaks and hydration are not given.