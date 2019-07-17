‘Hotter than blue blazes’ for the end of the week!

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – The hottest air we’ve seen in over a year is about to move into West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky on Friday! We’ll be seeing high temperatures both Friday and Saturday in the middle 90s, but it’s so humid outside, that the combination of heat and humidity will push the heat index into the 100s.

The National Weather Service in Charleston and Jackson have issued an Excessive Heat Watch for most of our area for Friday afternoon and Saturday. This is issued to indicate the presence of extremely hot conditions to be dominating the area during this period. Heatstroke, as well as other heat-related illnesses, will be possible if too much time is spent outdoors and inadequate breaks and hydration are not given.

Heat index values will likely be over 100 degrees in many places Friday afternoon.

This extreme heat is thanks to a big dome of high pressure that will begin to take over the region Thursday afternoon. It’ll settle in Thursday and allow the mercury to climb to around 90 then, but it’ll get even hotter as we head into Friday and Saturday.

Excessive heat watches have been posted by the National Weather Service for Friday and Saturday in our neck of the woods, mainly north and west of I-79 and US-119.

Thankfully, a cold front will begin to approach the region Sunday, which will finally put an end to this hot and also oppressively humid air mass that we have been under for the last couple of weeks.

A strong area of high-pressure overhead will not only bring in hot and humid conditions but will keep the area mostly dry with the wind being light, too – a good recipe for a hot day!

The forecast high for Friday is 94 and 95 for Saturday. When is the last time we’ve reached 95 degrees in our region? You have to go all the way back to July 4th, 2018!