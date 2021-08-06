Hotter weather coming so time to watch for signs of heat illness

(WOWK) — While it has been seasonally hot in the region, even hotter days are coming after the weekend and people are reminded now to watch out early next week for signs of heat illness.

Between 2004 and 2018 the average number of deaths attributed to heat in the United States was 702 people per year.

There are different types of heat illness. Heat stroke is more serious than heat exhaustion.

Looking ahead to high temperatures and the amount of anticipated humidity, we can expect the “feels like” temperature to run in the upper 90s on Monday and possibly Tuesday.

Expected heat index Monday afternoon

There are three main types of heat illness. Here’s what to look for and what to do as listed by the CDC:

Heat Cramps

Heat cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness, and may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke.

Symptoms: Painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in legs and abdomen and Heavy sweating.

First Aid: Apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasm. Give sips of water unless the person complains of nausea, then stop giving water. Seek immediate medical attention if cramps last longer than 1 hour.

Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms: Heavy sweating, Weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting,

First Aid: Move person to a cooler environment, preferably a well air conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths or have person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water. Seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits, symptoms worsen or last longer than 1 hour

Heat Stroke

Symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness.

First Aid: Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath. Use fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures. Do NOT give fluids.

