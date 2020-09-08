Hotter weather here Tuesday, flames and flakes fly across the West in the same day

CHARLESTON, WV / DENVER, CO / LOS ANGELES, CA / COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK, KDVR, KTLA, WCMH) – A quiet, sunny and pleasantly warm Labor Day in the WOWK area is a sharp contrast to the weather being experienced around the country in places like Colorado, California and just a few hours away in Columbus, Ohio.

Weather in the WOWK area is actually going to warm up from highs in the mid 80s on Monday to highs in the 90 degree range on Tuesday as a strong area of high pressure keeps things dry and hot here.

Surface map Monday night showing high pressure keeping storms to the north and away from the WOWK area

Meanwhile in Colorado, a strong cold front will slide into that area and will plummet temperatures more than 50 degrees by Tuesday. It will also bring snow to the Front Range and Denver. Snow will continue into early Wednesday before ending.

Predictor model snowfall output for the Rockies. Does not take melting into account.

Snow totals will range from 2″-5″ for metro Denver with higher totals on the south side of town with 5″-8″ possible in places like Castle Rock, Parker & Sedalia. Even deeper snow, up to a foot, is possible in the higher foothills and parts of the Colorado mountains.

Meanwhile the relentless heatwave continues in the desert Southwest. Temperatures in parts of California and Nevada are once again in the triple digit range.

Temperatures as of 5:45 pm Pacific Time Monday, Labor Day, 2020

In the Golden State, nearly half of California’s national forests will be temporarily closed starting at 5 p.m. Monday Pacific due to a mixture of extreme heat and dangerous fire conditions, the U.S Forest Service announced Monday.

The closures include Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest, Cleveland National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Stanislaus National Forest, Sierra National Forest, Sequoia National Forest and Inyo National Forest.

Plumes of smoke rise into the sky as a wildfire burns on the hills near Shaver Lake, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Fires in the Sierra National Forest have prompted evacuation orders as authorities urged people seeking relief from the Labor Day weekend heat wave to stay away from the popular lake. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP)

Tornado warnings in central Ohio led to more than 13-thousand power outages in the Columbus area and surrounding communities Monday evening. The storms tore through the area north of Columbus, hitting northern Franklin, Delaware, Knox, and Licking counties, placing those areas into tornado warnings that lasted from 5 to 6:30 p.m. before being allowed to expire. There currently is no confirmation of a tornado touching the ground in those areas of central Ohio as of 9 p.m. Monday.

3D imagery from VIPIR Real Time Radar of the tornado-warned storms north of Columbus, Ohio at 5:05 p.m. Monday

The next sizable potential rain maker for the WOWK region is a cold front that is not anticipated to move in until some time in the coming weekend. There are no wild temperature swings in our immediate future other than unseasonably hot temperatures on Tuesday near 90. The normal high is in the low 80s. The coolest day in our 7 day forecast is Sunday.

Stay tuned to our forecast page for more updates and get the StormTracker 13 app any time for free right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

Severe Weather Resources