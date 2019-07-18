Hottest air in years to sizzle tri-state

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – Get ready for a severe heat we haven’t seen in years in our region! Friday’s forecast is 95 degrees and Saturday’s forecast high temperature is 96 degrees. If we were to reach 96 degrees, it would be the first time we have seen a temperature that high in Charleston since August 27th, 2016. For Huntington, you have to go all the way back to July 8th, 2012 – right after the derecho, for a temperature that hot!

A strong area of high pressure is the culprit for the extreme heat. The high pressure system will hover over our region Friday, Saturday, and the first half of Sunday before a cold front pushes it away Sunday night.

High pressure usually means ‘happy weather’, and though it’ll be mostly dry, the ‘h’ will more accurately represent ‘heat’ in our region for the end of the week.

Before that front passes through though, temperatures will soar into the 90s, and heat index values Friday and Saturday will range from 100 to 110. Make sure to take it easy and drink plenty of water, as well as your favorite sports drink to replenish lost electrolytes.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the counties in purple, with a Heat Advisory being issued for the counties in orange.

With heat indices that high, the National Weather Service has issued an *Excessive Heat Warning* for much of the region! This includes most areas north and west of the I-79 and US-119 corridors in southern Ohio, central West Virginia, and northeastern Kentucky. A *Heat Advisory* is in effect for the coalfields of West Virginia, southeastern Kentucky, and a couple of higher elevation counties in the Mountain State.

The good news is that the heat will break away for awhile beginning Monday, as cooler air from Canada sets in. However, the end of the month once again is looking very toasty across the region.