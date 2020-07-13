Hottest air of 2020 arrives this week – also looking dry!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s not bad outside for our Monday, but the sweat fest will be on later this week, as the second heat wave of 2020 aims to strike with a ferocity midweek to provide the hottest temperatures we have seen this year!

High temperatures will be in the 80s on Monday, and we will flirt with 90 on Tuesday, as a dome of high pressure takes shape. It’ll dominate the tri-state beginning Wednesday, and high temperatures will return to the middle 90s as a result.

Our hottest temperature in Charleston is 95 so far in 2020, and I think we’ve got a good shot at besting that on Thursday, with a forecast high of 96.

The reason for the heat is an upper level ridge of high pressure, which will slide its way into the picture from the Four Corners region of the country into our neck of the woods by midweek.

Our average high this time of year is 85 degrees, and we will have no issues climbing above that over the next couple of weeks. We made it eight days in a row with temperatures in the 90s during our first heat wave of the year last week, and I don’t see any reason why we can’t make another string like that happen once again.

Make sure to exercise plenty of caution if you plan on being outside for extended periods of time! The last thing we need is another heat statistic in our region!

Unfortunately, we’re not looking at much additional rain to help out some folks who haven’t seen a good rain in a couple of weeks! Other than a few isolated storms at the end of the week, it looks like we’ll be keeping things pretty hot and dry through at least the weekend, though next week looks more promising to deliver some much needed rain for areas along and north of the I-64 corridor.

The map below shows where areas in our region have seen a lot of rain over the last month, while other areas farther north have been very dry – a tail of two regions for sure.

Stay safe in the heat over the next few days!

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.